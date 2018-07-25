

El obispo de Alcalá de Henares ha aprovechado la retransmisión de su homilía en La 2 de TVE para cargar contra los anticonceptivos. Recientemente, Juan Antonio Reig Pla presentó la web Sexólicos Anónimos, un novedoso servicio gratuito contra la "lujuria" y la masturbación cuyo objetivo es alcanzar la "sobriedad sexual".

"Podría temerse también que el hombre, habituándose al uso de las prácticas anticonceptivas, acabase por perder el respeto a la mujer" y "llegase a considerarla como simple instrumento de goce egoísta", ha dicho el obispo en la misa retransmitida por la televisión pública.

Y Reig Pla habló y nuestro señor le dijo “ En la próxima homilía deja el vino y bebe agua” pic.twitter.com/8MaWrc1Kuf — Sebas Maspons (@MaspiTV) 25 de julio de 2018

"La malicia de la anticoncepción ha llevado detrás de ella todo el deterioro moral que hemos podido verificar en torno a la sexualidad humana, en torno al matrimonio y la familia...", añadió Reig Pla, cuyas palabras han provocado estupor en las redes sociales y han sido objeto de polémica en programas televisivos como Al rojo vivo, de laSexta.

El obispo Reig Pla carga contra los anticonceptivos: "Conllevan el deterioro moral en torno a la sexualidad" https://t.co/0wcuGju1Zs — AlRojoVivo (@DebatAlRojoVivo) 25 de julio de 2018

El obispado alcalaíno recordaba en su día que formar parte de la comunidad de Sexólicos Anónimos era muy sencillo: "El único requisito para ser miembro es el deseo de liberarse de la lujuria y alcanzar la sobriedad sexual". En caso de dudas, la web enlaza al Centro de Orientación Familiar Regina Familiae.

La inmaculada iniciativa de Reig Pla "no está vinculada a ninguna secta, confesión religiosa, partido político, organización o institución religiosa; no desea intervenir en controversias; no respalda ni se opone a ninguna causa", recordaba el colectivo, que también tiende la mano a quienes hacen un uso "descontrolado u obsesivo" de la pornografía, la promiscuidad, el romanticismo y las fantasías sexuales.