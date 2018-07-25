Público
Cruzada de Reig Pla contra los anticonceptivos El obispo de Alcalá aprovecha la misa de TVE para culpar al condón de la "infidelidad conyugal" y de que no se respete a la mujer

Reig Pla carga en su homilía de La 2 contra los anticonceptivos en la misa retransmitida por La 2 de TVE tras presentar 'Sexólicos Anónimos', un novedoso servicio gratuito contra la "lujuria" y la masturbación que busca la "sobriedad sexual".

Misa del obispo de Alcalá retransmitida por La 2 de TVE, objeto de polémica en 'Al rojo vivo', de laSexta.

El obispo de Alcalá de Henares ha aprovechado la retransmisión de su homilía en La 2 de TVE para cargar contra los anticonceptivos. Recientemente, Juan Antonio Reig Pla presentó la web Sexólicos Anónimos, un novedoso servicio gratuito contra la "lujuria" y la masturbación cuyo objetivo es alcanzar la "sobriedad sexual".

"Podría temerse también que el hombre, habituándose al uso de las prácticas anticonceptivas, acabase por perder el respeto a la mujer" y "llegase a considerarla como simple instrumento de goce egoísta", ha dicho el obispo en la misa retransmitida por la televisión pública.

"La malicia de la anticoncepción ha llevado detrás de ella todo el deterioro moral que hemos podido verificar en torno a la sexualidad humana, en torno al matrimonio y la familia...", añadió Reig Pla, cuyas palabras han provocado estupor en las redes sociales y han sido objeto de polémica en programas televisivos como Al rojo vivo, de laSexta.

El obispado alcalaíno recordaba en su día que formar parte de la comunidad de Sexólicos Anónimos era muy sencillo: "El único requisito para ser miembro es el deseo de liberarse de la lujuria y alcanzar la sobriedad sexual". En caso de dudas,  la web enlaza al Centro de Orientación Familiar Regina Familiae.

La inmaculada iniciativa de Reig Pla "no está vinculada a ninguna secta, confesión religiosa, partido político, organización o institución religiosa; no desea intervenir en controversias; no respalda ni se opone a ninguna causa", recordaba el colectivo, que también tiende la mano a quienes hacen un uso "descontrolado u obsesivo" de la pornografía, la promiscuidad, el romanticismo y las fantasías sexuales.

