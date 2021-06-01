Estás leyendo: Un jurado popular declara culpable al 'rey del cachopo' por el asesinato de su expareja

Los nueve miembros del jurado han estado de acuerdo por unanimidad en nueve de los diez puntos a valorar, entre ellos que César Román fue el autor del asesinato de Heidi Paz y la profanación de su cadáver.

El acusado César Román, conocido como el Rey del Cachopo.
El acusado César Román, conocido como el Rey del Cachopo. Víctor Lerena / EFE

El jurado popular ha considerado culpable por unanimidad a César Román, el rey del cachopo, de matar a su exnovia, Heidi Paz, y descuartizarla en agosto de 2018.

Los nueve miembros del jurado popular han dado a conocer su veredicto este martes tras dos jornadas de deliberación y ha considerado culpable a Román de homicidio y descuartizamiento, en una vista en la que el acusado ha estado presente y ha llorado al conocer el fallo.

Su letradas, Ana Isabel Peña y Carmen Balfagón, han arropado al procesado, que ha mantenido las manos entrelazadas y pegadas a la boca, mientras escuchaba las explicaciones del jurado en cada punto.

El juicio se celebró a lo largo de catorce sesiones en las que la Fiscalía solicitó 15 años y cinco meses de prisión por homicidio y profanación de cadáver, al igual que la acusación popular que ejerce la Comunidad de Madrid, mientras la acusación particular pidió 28 años y cinco meses de cárcel por asesinato, profanación de cadáver y maltrato.

Los nueve miembros del jurado han estado de acuerdo por unanimidad en nueve de los diez puntos a valorar, entre ellos que César Román fue el autor del homicidio de Heidi Paz y la profanación de su cadáver (descuartizamiento).

Han destallado que en el juicio ha quedado probado que el cadáver encontrado en una maleta el 13 de agosto de 2018 en una nave del distrito de Usera-Villaverde, alquilada por César Román, es el de Heidi Paz conforme a las pruebas de ADN y a otras pruebas que demostraron que la víctima es de piel oscura.

