Riba-roja Cuatro trabajadores heridos por una deflagración en una hidroeléctrica de Tarragona

Por causas que se desconocen, y que Endesa asegura que comenzará a investigar en cuanto pueda, se ha producido una combustión provocando diversas heridas a los empleados, que pertenecen a una empresa subcontratada.

La zona de turbinas de la central hidroeléctrica donde ha tenido lugar el accidente. EFE/Jaume Sellart

Cuatro trabajadores han resultado heridos, aunque sólo uno sigue hospitalizado, en una deflagración ocurrida cuando hacían una soldadura de unas tareas de mantenimiento en una sala de turbinas de la central hidroeléctrica de Riba-roja (Tarragona), cuyo funcionamiento no se ha visto afectado.

A las 15:05 horas los servicios de emergencias han recibido el aviso del accidente ocurrido mientras se hacían labores de soldadura en un grupo eléctrico que estaba apagado, según fuentes de Endesa y de los servicios de emergencias.

Por causas que se desconocen, y que Endesa asegura que comenzará a investigar en cuanto pueda, se ha producido una deflagración provocando diversas heridas a los trabajadores, que pertenecen a una empresa subcontratada.

Fuentes de CCOO han explicado a Efe que, en cumplimiento de la normativa de seguridad laboral para este tipo de trabajos, había una persona que se considera "recurso preventivo" que no interviene en el trabajo, ya que su función es velar por la seguridad.

Los otros tres trabajadores eran los encargados de realizar la soldadura cuando se ha producido la deflagración que les ha causado heridas de diversa consideración.

Tras el traslado de todos ellos, dos en helicóptero medicalizado y dos en ambulancia, al hospital Vall d'Hebron, tan solo uno de ellos sigue ingresado en estado menos grave.

Al lugar se han desplazado, entre otros efectivos, tres dotaciones de los Mossos d'Esquadra, equipos del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) y de los Bomberos de la Generalitat.

