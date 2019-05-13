Pilar Goya, esposa de Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, ha remitido una carta en la que expresa su agradecimiento por el "apoyo, respeto y afecto" recibido en los últimos días tras el ingreso hospitalario y posterior fallecimiento del político socialista.
La mujer agradece en primer lugar al Hospital Puerta de Hierro de Madrid por los cuidados que su marido recibió. "Con su ejemplar comportamiento demostraron que tenemos una excelente sanidad pública, algo que Alfredo siempre defendió", asegura en la carta Pilar Goya.
También hace referencia a los medios de comunicación que cubrieron la noticia de "una manera admirable y absolutamente respetuosa".
A continuación da las gracias al Congreso de los diputados, a su Mesa y de "manera muy especial" a su Presidenta Ana Pastor por "la generosidad con que nos ha tratado" y "por acoger por unanimidad la capilla ardiente".
Da las gracias a su vez a la Familia Real: "El afecto que nos transmitieron va mucho más allá del respeto institucional."
"Alfredo tuvo dos familias"
La mujer afirma que Rubalcaba tenía dos familias: "Su familia socialista, desde su Secretario General y Presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hasta los militantes de base que se acercaron a la capilla ardiente, nos han arropado con su afecto y su solidaridad". "Alfredo dijo que el PSOE no le debía nada, que él se lo debía todo al PSOE."
También agradece a "la gente, las miles de personas, entre las que había muchos de sus alumnos y alumnas, que esperaron horas para despedirse de Alfredo en el Congreso, y a quienes desde todos los lugares han manifestado su pesar. A esa maravillosa gente que, al margen de las convicciones, nos han hecho sentir su respeto y su cariño."
La carta concluye con un "muchas gracias de todo corazón".
