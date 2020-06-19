Estás leyendo: Sanidad dice que 28.313 personas han fallecido por coronavirus

Sanidad dice que 28.313 personas han fallecido por coronavirus

En la última semana han fallecido 52 personas con coronavirus confirmado por PCR. En España hay ahora mismo nueve brotes en activo pero el ministro Illa asegura que están "bajo control".

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa (i) y el director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón (d) durante la rueda de prensa en la Moncloa este viernes. EFE
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa (i) y el director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón (d) durante la rueda de prensa en la Moncloa este viernes. EFE

beatriz asuar

28.313 personas han fallecido con coronavirus durante la pandemia en España. Esta es la cifra que ha ofrecido el Ministerio de Sanidad este viernes después de casi dos semanas con la serie de defunciones congeladas. Según estos mismos datos, en los últimos siete días sobre los que hay datos han fallecido 52 personas (desde el 11 de junio hasta el 17 de junio). Dos el pasado miércoles. La última cifra que había ofrecido Sanidad era 27.136 personas fallecidas con prueba PCR.

El ministro Salvador Illa y el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, han comparecido este viernes en Moncloa para explicar la actualización de los datos y por qué la serie de fallecidos ha estado congelada. 

Además, según han explicado las autoridades sanitarias, ahora mismo en España hay nueve brotes en activo que están "bajo control". En las últimas 24 horas, Sanidad ha detectado 143 nuevos casos de coronavirus.

El Gobierno reforzará Sanidad Exterior

El ministro también ha anunciado que el Gobierno reforzará Sanidad Exterior con cien auxiliares para el control en los aeropuertos. Los refuerzos continuarán a partir de este domingo para este servicio formado por 600 trabajadores (500 de ellos son médicos o enfermeras).

Sanidad Exterior hará tres controles primarios a cada turista que llegue a un aeropuerto: un control documental, control de temperatura y control visual. Si uno de estos tres controles no es superado, la persona será revisada por un médico.

