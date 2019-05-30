Comprar Ibuprofeno de 600 miligramos o Paracetamol de un gramo sin receta médica ya no es tan fácil, según informa El Confidencial. La Sociedad Española de Farmacia Comunitaria sostiene que vender estos medicamentos sin receta era una práctica muy extendida y han denunciado que se trata de una situación de "inseguridad jurídica" porque vulneraba la Ley de Garantías y Uso Racional de los Medicamentos.
Medicamentos como el Paracetamol, el Ibuprofeno o el Omeprazol tendrán que suministrarse con receta, aunque esta medida no será aplicada en las cajas de Ibuprofeno de 400mg y de Paracetamol de 500 o 650mg. Para controlar su venta, los envases tendrán que estar identificados con un código QR.
Los profesionales que no sigan estas normas se enfrentan a sanciones de entre 3.000 y 6.000 euros si reciben la visita de un inspector de Sanidad.
