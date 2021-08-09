Sanidad registra un aumento en las hospitalizaciones por coronavirus

madridActualizado:
Los datos oficiales sobre la quinta ola de la pandemia muestran un nuevo aumento en las hospitalizaciones. De acuerdo al informe ofrecido este lunes por el Ministerio de Sanidad, durante el fin de semana se han notificado 39.639 nuevos contagios y 119 muertes, mientras que se registra un ascenso en el número de personas ingresadas.
La tasa de incidencia acumulada mantiene su línea descendente y cae 42 puntos hasta los 549 casos por 1000.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días. Del mismo modo, se ha registrado un aumento en las hospitalizaciones: el informe de Sanidad registra 10.411 pacientes ingresados por coronavirus frente a los 10.015 del pasado viernes.
El número de pacientes en las UCI se sitúa en 2.031, mientras que la ocupación alcanza así el 21,9%. El porcentaje se dispara en Catalunya, donde se registra una ocupación de las UCI de un 49,7%. En Madrid se ubica en el 31%.
Desde el inicio de la pandemia se han notificado 4.627.770 contagios. El número total de fallecimientos en España debido al coronavirus alcanza los 82.125.
