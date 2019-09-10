Una mujer iba circulando con un patinete eléctrico de alquiler el domingo por la tarde cuando se estrelló contra un árbol. Minutos después, agentes le realizaron el test de alcoholemia, donde la conductora dio 0,65 miligramos de alcohol por litro en aire espirado, más del doble de lo permitido. Por ello, la Policía le interpuso una multa de 1.000 euros y ahora ha dado a conocer el caso.
La conductora de un patinete eléctrico de alquiler de la marca Reby se chocó contra un árbol el pasado domingo por la tarde, tras perder el control del vehículo en el barrio de Universidad de Zaragoza, según ha publicado en Twitter la propia Policía Local y ha informado el periódico Heraldo.
¿Por qué 1.000 euros de multa?
Los agentes le impusieron esa multa siguiendo al Reglamento General de Circulación, que establece multas de ese importe para aquellos conductores que circulen con una tasa que supere el doble de la máxima permitida.
Además, la Policía también tenía de ejemplo un caso similar, producido en Pontevedra en febrero, cuando un joven condujo un patín eléctrico con una una tasa de 0,75 y 0,76 en las dos pruebasy fue multado con la misma cantidad.
Una conductora de Vehículo de Movilidad Personal colisionó ayer, tras perder el control del 🛴, con un árbol en la Plaza Emperador Carlos V.— Policía Zaragoza (@policiazaragoza) 9 de septiembre de 2019
Tras ser asistida por agentes de #SectorCentro, arrojó un resultado ➕ en la prueba de alcoholemia.
#1000€DeMulta #SeguridadVial pic.twitter.com/ZeyMr7VPZh
