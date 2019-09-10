Público
Seguridad vial Mil euros por conducir un patinete eléctrico borracha y chocarse contra un árbol en Zaragoza 

La conductora sufrió un accidente montando en patinete en la plaza del Emperador Carlos V de Zaragoza cuando duplicaba la tasa máxima de alcohol permitida.

Patinete y tasa de alcoholemia de la joven. / Policía Local de Zaragoza

Una mujer iba circulando con un patinete eléctrico de alquiler el domingo por la tarde cuando se estrelló contra un árbol. Minutos después, agentes le realizaron el test de alcoholemia, donde la conductora dio 0,65 miligramos de alcohol por litro en aire espirado, más del doble de lo permitido. Por ello, la Policía le interpuso una multa de 1.000 euros y ahora ha dado a conocer el caso.

La conductora de un patinete eléctrico de alquiler de la marca Reby se chocó contra un árbol el pasado domingo por la tarde, tras perder el control del vehículo en el barrio de Universidad de Zaragoza, según ha publicado en Twitter la propia Policía Local y ha informado el periódico Heraldo

¿Por qué 1.000 euros de multa?

Los agentes le impusieron esa multa siguiendo al Reglamento General de Circulación, que establece multas de ese importe para aquellos conductores que circulen con una tasa que supere el doble de la máxima permitida.

Además, la Policía también tenía de ejemplo un caso similar, producido en Pontevedra en febrero, cuando un joven condujo un patín eléctrico con una una tasa de 0,75 y 0,76 en las dos pruebasy fue multado con la misma cantidad. 


