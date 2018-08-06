Público
Ola de calor Seis fallecidos por la ola de calor en España 

Las altas temperaturas se han cobrado la vida de una persona en Extremadura y dos en Tarragona. Se elevan así a seis el número de fallecidos en el país después de los dos fallecidos en Murcia y otro en Barcelona la semana pasada.

Un termómetro que marca 47º/EFE

Un hombre de 81 años residente en Miajadas (Cáceres), aunque desplazado de Catalunya, ha sido el último fallecido por la ola de calor que sacude al país. Se trata de la sexta víctima mortal de estos últimos días en los que se ha superado en muchos puntos del país los 40ºC de temperatura.

En Tarragona también han fallecido dos personas tras ingresar en el Hospital Joan XXIII de Tarragona como consecuencia de las altas temperaturas. Se elevan a tres las víctimas por la ola de calor en Catalunya, después de que el pasado viernes falleciera en Barcelona un hombre de mediana edad por un golpe de calor que fue trasladado en estado crítico al Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, donde no se pudo hacer nada para salvar su vida.

La primera víctima mortal fue un operario de 48 años que trabajaba en la autovía del Reguerón, en la pedanía murciana de Torreagüera, sufrió el pasado martes un golpe de calor, por el que fue ingresado en la UCI en el Hospital Reina Sofía en estado crítico, donde falleció el miércoles a mediodía. En Murcia, también falleció el pasado viernes un hombre de 78 años cuando realizaba tareas agrícolas en un huerto de su propiedad.

El hombre fue encontrado inconsciente este jueves en el huerto y fue trasladado urgentemente a la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Morales Meseguer de Murcia, donde falleció a primera hora de la tarde.

