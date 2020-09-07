Estás leyendo: Sólo siete denuncias falsas por violencia de género de las 168.057 presentadas durante 2019

Memoria de la Fiscalía Sólo siete denuncias falsas por violencia de género de las 168.057 presentadas durante 2019

La proporción entre los procedimientos por denuncia falsa desde 2009 –121 en total– en relación con los procedimientos en los que se ha dictado sentencia condenatoria es del 0,0069%, según refleja la memoria anual de la Fiscalía.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. EFE/David Fernández
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación contra la violencia machista. EFE/David Fernández

Píublico | agencias

En el año 2019 se interpusieron 168.057 denuncias por violencia de género, mientras que sólo se incoaron 7 causas por denuncia falsa –todas aún en trámite sin que se haya formulado el escrito de acusación– y otras 17 causas están pendientes de incoación.

La proporción entre los procedimientos por denuncia falsa desde 2009 –121 en total– en relación con los procedimientos en los que se ha dictado sentencia condenatoria es del 0,0069%, según refleja la memoria anual dada conocer este lunes con motivo de la aperta del Año Judicial.

Destaca la Fiscalía que la proporción entre los procedimientos por denuncia falsa desde 2009 en los que se ha dictado sentencia condenatoria es del 0,0069%. En el caso de que todas las causas en tramitación (168) recibieran una sentencia condenatoria, el porcentaje máximo final sería del 0,01%.

"Si a estas se sumaran las causas en tramitación, en la hipótesis poco probable de que en todas ellas se dictara una sentencia condenatoria (168), el porcentaje final máximo será del 0,010%", añade el documento proporcionado por la Fiscalía.

