Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Sucesos Muere un bebé de cuatro meses en Mallorca tras caer el padre por las escaleras

El progenitor tropezó y se le cayó de los brazos. El menor se golpeó contra el suelo. Fue trasladado de urgencia pero debido a su extrema gravedad falleció en el hospital de Son Espases

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista aérea del hospital Son Espases.

Vista aérea del hospital Son Espases.

Un bebé de 4 meses ha fallecido este martes después de que su padre haya tropezado en las escaleras de su casa del Puerto de Andratx, en Mallorca, y se le ha caído de sus brazos, golpeándose en el suelo, ha informado la Guardia Civil.

El bebé ha sido trasladado inicialmente al Punto de Atención Continuada (PAC) de Andratx, pero debido a su extrema gravedad ha sido ingresado en el hospital de Son Espases, donde ha fallecido.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad