El timo del wifi La Fiscalía pide 18 años de cárcel para el fundador de Gowex por falseamiento y estafa

Jenaro García reconoció haber falseado las cuentas de su empresa de redes wifi en la última década y haber simulado facturaciones con empresas creadas para ello, gestionadas con testaferros desde 2004.

Jenaro García, fundador de Gowex. / EFE

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción solicita 18 años de cárcel para el fundador de la empresa de redes wifi Gowex, Jenaro García, por presuntos delitos de falsedad en documento mercantil, fraude de inversores, apropiación indebida, fraude a los presupuestos de la Unión Europea y uso de información relevante.

En el escrito conocido este viernes, el Ministerio Público reclama la misma pena para la mujer de García y consejera de Gowex, Florencia Maté, así como 17 años de cárcel para el secretario del consejo de administración, Francisco Manuel Martínez, mientras que solicita que en conjunto hagan frente a indemnizaciones que superan los 20 millones de euros.

El pasado 13 de agosto, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Santiago Pedraz propuso juzgar a García, Maté, Martínez y a otras dos personas, al apreciar indicios de presunta estafa y falsedad contable, así como por sendos delitos relativos al mercado y los consumidores y de uso de información relevante.

Iniciada en 2014, durante la instrucción de la causa el fundador y expresidente de la compañía, que proveía servicios al Ayuntamiento de Madrid y otras 64 ciudades, entre ellas Nueva York, París, Dublín o Dubái, reconoció haber falseado las cuentas de Gowex en la última década y simular facturaciones con empresas creadas para ello, gestionadas con testaferros desde 2004.

