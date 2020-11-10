Estás leyendo: España espera recibir dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer a principios de 2021 para 10 millones de personas

Vacuna coronavirus España espera recibir dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer a principios de 2021 para 10 millones de personas

Illa confía en que a principios de mayo esté vacunada una "población relevante" en España y que en esta semana se puedan firmar algunos contratos más con la farmacéutica. 

El ministro de Sanidad Salvador Illa durante la rueda de prensa para analizar la situación de la pandamia de covid-19 este miércoles en Madrid.
El ministro de Sanidad Salvador Illa. Víctor Lerena / EFE

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, considera que la vacuna de la farmacéutica Pfizer es "un paso prometedor y relevante" y calcula que España dispondrá de 20 millones de dosis que inmunizarían a 10 millones de personas desde finales de año o principios de 2021 de manera gratuita.

En declaraciones en RTVE, Illa ha asegurado que confía que a principios de mayo esté vacunada una "población relevante" en España y que en esta semana se puedan firmar algunos contratos más con la farmacéutica Pfizer y otras compañías para que las primeras dosis lleguen a principios de 2021 y si "todo fuera muy bien" a finales de 2020.

Pendientes de esos contratos, el Gobierno calcula que se dispondrá de 20 millones de dosis que inmunizarían a 10 millones de personas a través del Sistema Nacional de Salud. El responsable de Sanidad no ha descartado que tenga que establecerse la obligatoriedad de vacunar, aunque opina que no cree que sea necesario y que "la gente entienda que es la mejor forma de acabar con enfermedades infecciosas".

Illa: "Las vacunas serán gratuitas"

"Las vacunas serán gratuitas" y se administrarán según los criterios de expertos a los grupos más vulnerables y por los profesionales que les atienden. "Es un paso prometedor y relevante pero queda mucho por delante y hay que mantener la guardia muy alta" porque la situación "es muy preocupante".

Después de meses duros empezamos a ver luz al final del túnel", ha aseverado Illa, quien ha asegurado que el Gobierno será contundente con los que "dicen mentiras y juegan a la anticiencia". 

