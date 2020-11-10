madridActualizado:
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, considera que la vacuna de la farmacéutica Pfizer es "un paso prometedor y relevante" y calcula que España dispondrá de 20 millones de dosis que inmunizarían a 10 millones de personas desde finales de año o principios de 2021 de manera gratuita.
En declaraciones en RTVE, Illa ha asegurado que confía que a principios de mayo esté vacunada una "población relevante" en España y que en esta semana se puedan firmar algunos contratos más con la farmacéutica Pfizer y otras compañías para que las primeras dosis lleguen a principios de 2021 y si "todo fuera muy bien" a finales de 2020.
Pendientes de esos contratos, el Gobierno calcula que se dispondrá de 20 millones de dosis que inmunizarían a 10 millones de personas a través del Sistema Nacional de Salud. El responsable de Sanidad no ha descartado que tenga que establecerse la obligatoriedad de vacunar, aunque opina que no cree que sea necesario y que "la gente entienda que es la mejor forma de acabar con enfermedades infecciosas".
Illa: "Las vacunas serán gratuitas"
"Las vacunas serán gratuitas" y se administrarán según los criterios de expertos a los grupos más vulnerables y por los profesionales que les atienden. "Es un paso prometedor y relevante pero queda mucho por delante y hay que mantener la guardia muy alta" porque la situación "es muy preocupante".
Después de meses duros empezamos a ver luz al final del túnel", ha aseverado Illa, quien ha asegurado que el Gobierno será contundente con los que "dicen mentiras y juegan a la anticiencia".
