Casi 400.000 personas acudieron de visita al Valle de los Caídos durante el 2018, según han informado fuentes de Patrimonio Nacional. En concreto, el monumento donde reposan los restos mortales del dictador Francisco Franco recibió el año pasado un total de 378.875 visitantes, aumento del 33,75% respecto a 2017, cuando acudieron 283.277 personas.
Destaca entre los datos la afluencia del pasado mes de diciembre, en el que el Valle de los Caídos fue visitado por 38.285 personas, frente a las 21.418 de 2017.
El acumulado del año, según los datos facilitados, concluye con un incremento de 95.598 entradas al monumento, administrado por Patrimonio Nacional de forma provisional desde 1982 a través de la Fundación de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos.
A pesar del aumento de las cifras, las de 2018 son inferiores a las de 2007 -con 419.396 personas-, y a las de 2001, cuando se registraron más de medido millón de visitas, ya que los operadores turísticos ofertaban viajes al complejo y a San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
Exhumación del dictador
Las entradas al monumento se han incrementado desde el anuncio del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de su intención de exhumar los restos de Franco, proceso que se aceleró en agosto último con el decreto ley para modificar la Ley de Memoria Histórica. El Gobierno ha anunciado este jueves que el prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera
Sin embargo, el Gobierno ha asegurado este jueves que la posición "obstruccionista" del prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, que informó a Moncloa la semana pasada de que negaba el acceso para proceder al traslado de los restos de Franco, no impedirá que el Ejecutivo siga adelante con el proceso de exhumación.
Fuentes de la abadía benedictina han confirmado a Efe que no facilitarán el acceso del Gobierno al Valle de los Caídos para la exhumación de los restos hasta que no se agote la vía judicial.
