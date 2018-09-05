La Policía Municipal de Alcorcón detuvo en la madrugada del lunes a un hombre de 24 años que este martes pasó a disposición judicial acusado de un presunto delito de agresión sexual por intentar violar a una menor de 15 años en el recinto ferial del municipio, donde se celebran las fiestas patronales.
Según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes municipales, los hechos ocurrieron sobre las cuatro de la madrugada de este lunes, cuando el agresor abordó a la víctima en un extremo del recinto ferial.
El atacante la agarró "fuertemente del brazo" obligándola a marcharse con él hasta un parque cercano y, una vez allí, empezó "a realizarle tocamientos y manoseos en la zona genital". Además, varios testigos detallaron que llegaron a ver cómo el detenido "tenía ya los pantalones bajados y estaba encima de la adolescente", según adelantó El Mundo.
Desde el Consistorio han subrayado que los gritos de la chica lograron alertar a varios agentes locales que iban de paisano y que detuvieron al individuo que fue trasladado a dependencias de la comisaría de Policía Nacional, donde se ha hecho cargo del caso la Unidad de Familia y Mujer (UFAM). El detenido, vecino de la localidad, cuenta con varios antecedentes por delitos contra la libertad sexual.
El Ayuntamiento de Alcorcón ha recordado que la Concejalía de la Mujer cuenta con un espacio propio en el recinto ferial para que pone el acento en "prevenir, sensibilizar y coordinar la atención ante cualquier acto de violencia sexual.
