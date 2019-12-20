Público
Violencia machista La Justicia mantiene en libertad a tres condenados de 'la manada de Manresa' mientras otros dos siguen fugados

La Aduiencia de Barcelona toma esta decisión al considerar que han estado a disposición de la justicia, comparecieron a la vista de situación personal y han presentado recurso a la sentencia.

Imagen de uno de los sentenciados por la violación múltiple de una menor en Manresa a su entrada a la Audiencia de Barcelona./ Marta Pérez (EFE)

La Sección 22 de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha decidido mantener en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares a tres condenados por abusar sexualmente de una menor en Manresa en 2016, en el caso conocido como la 'manada' de Manresa, a la espera de que la condena sea firme.

Según ha informado este viernes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), fijan medidas como la presentación periódica en los juzgados, prohibición de salida del territorio español, prohibición de acercamiento y prohibición de comunicación con la víctima.

La Audiencia lo justifica porque los tres han estado permanentemente a disposición de la justicia, comparecieron a la vista de situación personal y han presentado recurso a la sentencia y, por tanto, la pena no es firme.

Además, la Audiencia dictó el 17 de diciembre una orden nacional de busca y captura e ingreso a prisión para los otros dos condenados que no comparecieron a la vista ante el juez.

El mismo tribunal les había citado la semana pasada a una vista para determinar si tenían que ingresar en prisión preventiva, y no acudieron. La Audiencia de Barcelona impuso penas de entre 10 y 12 años a cinco jóvenes mayores de edad por abusar sexualmente de una niña de 14 años en Manresa.

