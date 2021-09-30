Estás leyendo: El volcán hawaiano Kilauea entra también en erupción

El volcán hawaiano Kilauea entra también en erupción

Las autoridades han elevado la alerta a nivel rojo.

Imagen del cráter del volcán Kilauea en Hawai con la lava incandescente este 30 de septiembre de 2021.
Imagen del cráter del volcán Kilauea en Hawai con la lava incandescente este 30 de septiembre de 2021. REUTERS

Actualizado:

El Observatorio Vulcanológico de Hawái ha elevado el nivel de alerta hasta rojo después de que haya entrado en erupción este miércoles el volcán Kilauea ubicado en la isla de Hawai.

De acuerdo con las imágenes captadas por el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), varias fisuras se han formado en la base del cráter Halemaʻumaʻu, generando flujos de lava en la superficie del lago de lava, activo hasta mayo de 2021. Por otra parte, las autoridades locales han informado de que ha aumentado la actividad sísmica en la zona de la erupción.

Este volcán se encuentra dentro de un área cerrada del Parque Nacional de los Volcanes de Hawai, por lo que el mayor riesgo está vinculado a los niveles altos de gases volcánicos, que se liberan continuamente durante las erupciones del Kilauea.

Estos últimos días han sido varios los volcanes alrededor del mundo que han entrado en erupción. En España, el volcán situado en Cumbre Vieja lleva ya doce días expulsando lava de forma continua y ha terminado llegando al mar. Y el 21 de septiembre también comenzó de nuevo la actividad en el volcán Etna, situado en Sicilia.

