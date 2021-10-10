Estás leyendo: La colada liberada al derrumbarse el cono del volcán de La Palma lleva bloques de tamaño de casas de tres pisos

Volcán de La Palma La colada liberada al derrumbarse el cono del volcán de La Palma lleva bloques de tamaño de casas de tres pisos

Durante la madrugada ha habido explosiones "altamente ruidosas, energéticas y sostenidas", que han provocado "vibración de suelo, vehículos y cristales".

La colada liberada al derrumbarse el cono del volcán de La Palma lleva bloques de tamaño de casas de 3 pisos
El volcán de Cumbre Vieja ha mantenido en la noche de este sábado su intensa actividad tras derrumbarse el flanco norte de su cono. Miguel Calero / EFE

El volcán de La Palma sigue sin dar tregua tres semanas después de que iniciará su erupción. Entre este viernes y este sábado pasado, el cono del volcán ha sufrido dos derrumbes en las ultimas 24 horas, que han provocado más daños en la zona. 

El flanco norte del volcán ya había sufrido una ruptura parcial la madrugada previa y terminó por derrumbarse sobre las 19.15 del sábado, de acuerdo con la información facilitada por el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan).

El derrumbe del flanco izquierdo del cono del volcán, trae consigo un nuevo rió de lava con bloques de roca de tamaño de hasta tres pisos de casas, como apunta el Instituto Geológico y Minero de España. 

El IGME ha publicado esta noche un vídeo grabado sobre el terreno por sus científicos en La Palma muy cerca de la nueva colada, en el que se aprecia la fuerza con la que desciende y el tamaño de los bloques que arrastra, "equivalente a una casa de tras plantas".

Después de haber informado sobre la caída del flanco norte del volcán, los científicos de Involcán difundían un vídeo que muestra un enorme frente de lava engullendo el polígono industrial Camino de la Gata, en Los Llanos de Aridane.

La asociación Volcanes de Canarias, colectivo formado por geólogos y aficionados a la vulcanología que colabora con las autoridades en programas de formación a la ciudadanía, ha advertido de que el volcán ha pasado esta madrugada por una fase de explosiones "altamente ruidosas, energéticas y sostenidas", que han provocado "vibración de suelo, vehículos y cristales" en un radio de hasta seis kilómetros desde el cono eruptivo.

