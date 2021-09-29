Estás leyendo: Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La colada de lava llega al mar

Público
Público

Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La colada de lava llega al mar

Tras diez días de erupción volcánica, la lava ha alcanzado las aguas del mar.

La colada de lava que emerge de la erupción volcánica de La Palma ha llegado esta noche al mar en una zona de acantilados este 29 de septiembre de 2021.
La colada de lava que emerge de la erupción volcánica de La Palma ha llegado esta noche al mar en una zona de acantilados este 29 de septiembre de 2021. Ángel Medina / EFE

Actualizado:

La colada de lava que emerge de la erupción volcánica de La Palma ha llegado al mar en una zona de acantilados en la costa de Tazacorte. La lava ha ido cayendo de forma lenta y lo único que se ha podido ver a lo lejos son piedras candentes que caen al mar, según la retransmisión que realiza la Televisión Canaria desde un barco y las imágenes facilitadas desde el buque del Instituto Español de Oceanografía Ramón Margalef.

Momentos antes de que la lava llegara al mar, pasadas las 11 de la noche, se había evacuado la zona del puerto de Tazacorte, en el que se congregaban, entre otros numerosos periodistas, que se han desplazado hasta el mirador de la montaña El Time. A continuación, la señal en directo del volcán, ofrecida en exclusiva por TVCanaria y cedida a Público:

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público