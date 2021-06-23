Estás leyendo: Los indultos consolidan el bloque de la investidura y dificultan al PSOE la 'geometría variable' parlamentaria y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 24 de junio de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los indultos consolidan el bloque de la investidura y dificultan al PSOE la 'geometría variable' parlamentaria y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 24 de junio de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

23/06/2021.- El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián (i), pasa ante el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada este miércoles en el Congreso tras la aprobación de los indult
El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, pasa por delante del presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, durante la sesión de control al Gobierno celebrada este miércoles. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas
    El Quinze 29 de Mayo

    selección público