Estás leyendo: Vox exprime el 'caso Malasaña' para relanzar su discurso de odio contra personas LGTBI, mujeres y migrantes y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 10 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Vox exprime el 'caso Malasaña' para relanzar su discurso de odio contra personas LGTBI, mujeres y migrantes y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 10 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado. 

Público
08/09/2021.- Cientos de personas se congregan el la madrileña Puerta del Sol para pedir fin a la violencia homófoba y contra el colectivo LGTBIQ+, este miércoles. EFE/Kiko Huesca
Cientos de personas se congregan el la madrileña Puerta del Sol para pedir fin a la violencia homófoba y contra el colectivo LGTBIQ+, este miércoles. Kiko Huesca / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público