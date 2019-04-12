Diario Público
Diario Público

TV3 “Los Miserables de Interior”: el genial ‘musical’ de ‘Polònia’ sobre las cloacas del Estado

Por

El popular programa de humor de TV3 Polònia sigue demostrando por qué es considerado uno de los referentes de la comedia política y cómo sabe reírse con todo y con todos. Ha dedicado sus ácidas críticas al Govern catalán, al español, a políticos de uno y otro signo y ahora le ha tocado a las cloacas de Interior. Para retratar el escandaloso entramado de la policía política de Interior ha tirado del musical ‘Los Miserables’. El resultado es absolutamente genial: ‘Los Miserables de Interior’:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo