“¿Ese es el precio de verdad?”, “qué locura”, “tío, si eres pobre estas muerto”. Son algunas de las reacciones de británicos cuando les explican lo que les cuesta a los estadounidenses llamar a una ambulancia, dar a luz a un bebé en un hospital o comprar un medicamento vital para la alergia.

Relacionado: Tener la enfermedad de Crohn en EEUU, el hilo que te hará valorar la sanidad pública española

Al igual que en España, los británicos tienen un sistema sanitario público, a diferencia de la situación en EEUU donde, a pesar de ser uno de los países más ricos del mundo, su sistema basado en sanidad privada se traduce en tremendos costes, juego sucio de las aseguradoras y, en resumen, que la salud sea un negocio en lugar de un derecho. Ahora, con las elecciones en Reino Unido, el debate se ha abierto y los laboristas acusan al primer ministro de tener planes secretos para privatizar el Servicio Nacional de Salud (NHS).

This video on the cost of US healthcare is amazing and not just when that girl says ‘shut the fridge’. pic.twitter.com/PaFyLcRqLK

— Ioan Marc Jones (@ioanmarcjones) December 3, 2019