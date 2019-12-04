Diario Público
Reino Unido Así se les queda la cara a los británicos al saber lo que les cuesta la sanidad privada a los estadounidenses

Por

“¿Ese es el precio de verdad?”, “qué locura”, “tío, si eres pobre estas muerto”. Son algunas de las reacciones de británicos cuando les explican lo que les cuesta a los estadounidenses llamar a una ambulancia, dar a luz a un bebé en un hospital o comprar un medicamento vital para la alergia.

Al igual que en España, los británicos tienen un sistema sanitario público, a diferencia de la situación en EEUU donde, a pesar de ser uno de los países más ricos del mundo, su sistema basado en sanidad privada se traduce en tremendos costes, juego sucio de las aseguradoras y, en resumen, que la salud sea un negocio en lugar de un derecho. Ahora, con las elecciones en Reino Unido, el debate se ha abierto y los laboristas acusan al primer ministro de tener planes secretos para privatizar el Servicio Nacional de Salud (NHS).

El digital Joe ha salido a la calle a poner a los británicos frente a los costes que tienen que asumir los estadounidenses, dejando conversaciones como estas:

-“¿Cuánto crees que cuesta [en EEUU] llamar a una ambulancia?
-Cero
-No, 2.500 dólares
-¿En serio?”

-“¿Cuánto estimas que cuestan dos EpiPens? (un autoinyector de epinefrina que los alérgicos tienen que tener siempre a mano)
-¿40 dólares?
-Me temo que no
-¿Más? ¿100?
-600 dólares
-¿Qué? ¿Por qué? [Hace el gesto de explotarle la cabeza]

-“Coste del nacimiento de un bebé
-¿100 dólares? ¿200?
-El promedio es de 10.000 dólares pero puede llegar a 30.00
-¿10.000 dólares? ¿Por tener un bebé? Qué locura”

