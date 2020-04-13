Diario Público
Diario Público

Coronavirus "Telefacha, dígame": Vox Asturias ofrece ayuda psicológica con "profesionales afines ideológicamente"

Por

Todo lo que sale de Vox durante esta situación de emergencia parece un chiste o una broma de mal gusto. Esta mañana, su portavoz Macarena Olona hacía la broma acusando a China de traer "la peste" y "el caldo de cultivo" del comunismo en una intervención de auténtico esperpento en TVE.

Hoy del chiste (involuntario) se han encargado en Vox Asturias. La formación ultraderechista ofrece "asesoramiento psicológico" a sus afiliados y simpatizantes para afrontar el confinamiento con psicólogos "afines ideológicamente".

En el propio sitio web de Vox lo anuncian como una "actuación solidaria" ante la prolongación de la cuarentena y "a causa del marcado carácter político de la situación", porque al parecer una pandemia mundial tiene un marcado carácter político.

"Qué mejor que profesionales de la psicología afines ideológicamente", añaden los mismos que acusan a todo el mundo de adoctrinar. Sublime.

Una nueva propuesta de Vox que únicamente puede contestarse desde el humor:

Más en Tremending

-'Das invent' o el surrealista titular de 'ABC' sobre Pedro Sánchez y Alemania con el que se ríen los tuiteros

-"Se puede decir más alto pero no más claro": la reflexión definitiva sobre la vuelta al trabajo y el capitalismo

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo