No hace falta más que una pequeña chispa para que surjan los memes. Un cantante perdido en la Super Bowl, un político acariciando a un lechón, un oso porque sí... Esta es de las últimas.
Una tortuga en una pose curiosa, un chiste, un tuitero que lanza la propuesta... y surge la magia:
— Camarero!! Una de turtlellini! pic.twitter.com/VOMh33U9E4
— Chiste Sebaceo ???????????????????? (@ChisteSebaceo) February 8, 2021
Twitter haz tu magia.
Foto de @ChisteSebaceo pic.twitter.com/QmTnVJFgP3
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/3VM5OjN0WJ
— Chiste Sebaceo ???????????????????? (@ChisteSebaceo) February 8, 2021
— Cuban Mood ❤️???????? (@cubanmood) February 8, 2021
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) February 8, 2021
— Nadim (@NadimRevuelta) February 8, 2021
— Nadim (@NadimRevuelta) February 8, 2021
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) February 8, 2021
Javier Tortega Smith. pic.twitter.com/XEgiBtr4Mi
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ (@SystemOfAClaun) February 8, 2021
— Puerro ???? (@puerrorfidal) February 8, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) February 8, 2021
Jajajjajajajjajajajajajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/nhOAtRXep6
— Chiste Sebaceo ???????????????????? (@ChisteSebaceo) February 9, 2021
— SATURN0 ???? #TodosConAitor (@Estereofante) February 8, 2021
