Wyoming: "El coronavirus y Franco no son tan distintos, los dos son pequeñitos e implantaron nuevos saludos"

El Gran Wyoming, tiene a su audiencia acostumbrada a estos chascarrillos, pero aún así sus ocurrencias siempre llegan a las redes. En este caso, el presentador de El intermedio celebraba los nuevos datos sobre coronavirus y aseguraba que "no se vislumbraba un futuro tan esperanzador en nuestro país desde noviembre de 1975".

El cómico continúo con referencias a la dictadura y sentenció: "Y tiene sentido, el coronavirus y Franco no son tan distintos, los dos son pequeñitos e implantaron nuevos saludos, con uno se choca el codo y con el otro se levantaba el brazo".

Wyoming se alegraba del descenso de casos, mortalidad y presión en los hospitales: "Por fin podemos ser optimistas y recibir… ¡A la nueva normalidad!". Pero también afirmó que todavía no era momento para los botellones: "Nunca he querido ser un aguafiestas, pero aunque todos nos alegramos de dejar la pandemia atrás, deberíamos controlar un poco nuestro entusiasmo y comportarnos como personas civilizadas".

