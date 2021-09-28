Wyoming: "El coronavirus y Franco no son tan distintos, los dos son pequeñitos e implantaron nuevos saludos"
El Gran Wyoming en 'El intermedio'.
El Gran Wyoming, tiene a su audiencia acostumbrada a estos chascarrillos, pero aún así sus ocurrencias siempre llegan a las redes. En este caso, el presentador de El intermedio celebraba los nuevos datos sobre coronavirus y aseguraba que "no se vislumbraba un futuro tan esperanzador en nuestro país desde noviembre de 1975".
El cómico continúo con referencias a la dictadura y sentenció: "Y tiene sentido, el coronavirus y Franco no son tan distintos, los dos son pequeñitos e implantaron nuevos saludos, con uno se choca el codo y con el otro se levantaba el brazo".
Grande Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/WOi2fiyPOF
— Andaluza . (@macaga63) September 28, 2021
El Gran Wyoming repasa el concepto de "patriotismo" y pone en su sitio a Pablo Casado
Wyoming se alegraba del descenso de casos, mortalidad y presión en los hospitales: "Por fin podemos ser optimistas y recibir… ¡A la nueva normalidad!". Pero también afirmó que todavía no era momento para los botellones: "Nunca he querido ser un aguafiestas, pero aunque todos nos alegramos de dejar la pandemia atrás, deberíamos controlar un poco nuestro entusiasmo y comportarnos como personas civilizadas".
???? Wyoming comienza el programa muy optimista porque, según él, la pandemia está muriendo, pero preocupado por los botellones: "Deberíamos controlar un poco nuestro entusiasmo y comportarnos como personas civilizadas". ▶ #elintermedio en directo: https://t.co/mpm5Zpb4yL pic.twitter.com/jjnXNypWjf
— El Intermedio (@El_Intermedio) September 27, 2021
