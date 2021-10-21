El "mal de ojo" del PP: la irónica explicación de Dani Mateo sobre las cuatro "desgracias" de la formación desde su Convención Nacional
"Desde que el PP celebró su convención todo han sido desgracias". Bajo este enunciado empezaba a explicar Dani Mateo en El Intermedio todas las polémicas en las que se ha visto envuelto el Partido Popular desde que tuvo lugar su último conclave, hace apenas un mes, y que han salpicado a algunos de los allí presentes.
El último caso que se ha conocido ha sido el procesamiento del PP valenciano y de 49 concejales de la época en la que Rita Barberá era alcaldesa por blanqueo de capitales en el conocido como caso del Pitufeo, que se enmarca dentro de Taula.
Pero antes llegó la imputación del expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy por financiación ilegal, la aparición en los papeles de Pandora del escritor Mario Vargas Llosa y la dimisión del canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, acusado de corrupción. Todos ellos estaban entre los invitados estrella de Pablo Casado a su evento.
"Alguien ha echado un mal de ojo al PP", afirmaba Mateo. Ataviado con una toga y emulando a un abogado, el presentador a concluido su intervención: "Pido solemnemente la condena a prisión permanente y no revisable para la Bruja Lola", ha ironizado.
