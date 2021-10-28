La respuesta de una víctima de ETA a Ayuso tras insistir en que la banda terrorista "está viva": "Es miserable"

Gustavo Valiente / Europa Press

Por Tremending

"Eres una irresponsable". Con estas palabras se ha referido la hija del político socialista Juan María Jáuregui, asesinado por ETA en el año 2000, a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. La mandataria compartió en Twitter un corte de vídeo en el que volvía a asegurar que "ETA está viva".

"Se sienta en nuestros escaños con nuestros Presupuestos e intentan cambiar presos por Presupuestos. Ya solo falta que Zapatero y el entorno del PSOE digan, como están dejando caer, que ETA es buena y el PP malo", terminó Ayuso. "Eso es lo que te gustaría, ¿no?", ha respondido María Jáuregui.

Por último, la hija del político socialista asesinado por la banda terrorista ha calificado de "miserable" el comportamiento de la mandataria del Partido Popular: "Hace diez años ya que respiramos aliviados pero os da lo mismo. Sólo actuáis en clave electoral", ha sentenciado.

En la misma declaración, Ayuso defendió la importancia que tuvo el expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar para terminar con ETA. "Me parece increíble que el expresidente del Gobierno Zapatero se arrogue el final de la lucha armada después de tantas décadas de trabajo y que obvie algo tan importante como lo que hizo Aznar, que fue ilegalizar Batasuna", señaló.

Zapatero ya se refirió hace unos días a esta postura de la mandataria del PP. El expresidente del Gobierno acusó sin reservas a Ayuso de "banalizar el mal": "Hoy no hay violencia, no hay terroristas, no hay ETA. Utilizar ese recurso de forma reiterada y tan banal te lleva a no saber qué es el bien", sentenció.