Al menos un muerto en un ataque cerca de una sinagoga en Viena

Medios locales aseguran que uno de los atacantes ha fallecido, mientras que otro más se habría dado a la fuga. La Policía ha confirmado el tiroteo y ha pedido a la población que evite acercarse a la zona.

La policía bloquea una calle cerca de la plaza Schwedenplatz después de un tiroteo en Viena.
La policía bloquea una calle cerca de la plaza Schwedenplatz después de un tiroteo en Viena. — Leonhard Foeger / REUTERS

EFE

Al menos una persona ha muerto y varias han resultado heridas en un tiroteo en el centro de Viena en lo que algunos medios aseguran es un atentado terrorista a una sinagoga, mientras la Policía ha confirmado el tiroteo y ha pedido a la población que evite acercarse a la zona.

La Policía de Viena ha informado de una "gran operación" policial en el centro de la capital austríaca, ha confirmado que hay "varias personas heridas" y ha pedido a la población que evite permanecer en lugares públicos. La agencia APA asegura que Interior habla ya o de un atentado terrorista o de un acto violento, pero sin precisar más detalles, y que al menos uno de los atacantes ha fallecido mientras otro más se habría dado a la fuga.

"Ataque terrorista a una sinangoga de Viena. Un muerto y varios heridos", aseguró en la red social Twitter un periodista del semanario Falter, citando a fuentes del Ministerio del Interior. El diario Kronen Zeitung señala que un agente de policía ha resultado herido de gravedad y que uno de los atacantes se hizo explotar.

La comunidad judía de Viena ha señalado que la sinagoga estaba cerrada en el momento de comenzar los disparos.

