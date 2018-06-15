Telefónica ha empezado a comunicar a los clientes de Movistar que solo tienen contratados servicios de Internet, a través de fibra óptica o ADSL, que a partir del próximo 16 julio sus tarifas sufrirán una subida en el precio de tres euros al mes.
Este incremento del precio de la oferta de Internet fijo de Movistar, ya está reflejado también en las tarifas que publica la operadora en su página web.
De esta manera, la tarifa de fibra óptica de 100 Mbps tendrá a partir de mediados de julio un precio de 60,4 euros al mes, cuota de línea incluida, frente a los 57,40 euros actuales, mientras que la de 600 Mbps pasará de costar 62,40 euros a valer 65,40 euros.
Por su parte, para los clientes de fibra sin llamadas el coste aumentará de 50,30 euros al mes a 53,30 euros al mes para los de 100 Mbps y de 60,30 euros a 63,30 euros para los de 600 Mbps. En caso de que el cliente desee fibra simétrica (misma velocidad de descarga y subida) el precio aumentará cinco euros al mes en todas las opciones.
Esta subida se produce después de que el pasado mes de febrero Movistar incrementara hasta cinco euros los precios de los paquetes de su oferta convergente Fusión a cambio de duplicar la velocidad de la fibra hasta un máximo de 600 Mbps y añadir 2 GB a cada una de las líneas móviles.
Asimismo, ese mismo mes la operadora de Telefónica incrementó entre dos y tres euros las tarifas para los clientes que tienen contratados sólo servicios de telefonía móvil a cambio de aumento de los datos móviles de hasta 5GB.
