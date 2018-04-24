Público
Los extranjeros elevan la población española por segundo año

El año 2017 cerró con 46.698.569 habitantes, un 0,3% más que en 2016, el segundo incremento anual consecutivo tras cuatro años de caída, según el Avance de la Estadística del Padrón Continuo

Varias personas paseando por la playa de Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

La población empadronada en España aumentó en 2017 por segundo año consecutivo debido a la llegada de extranjeros, que aumentaron en 146.611, mientras que el de españoles se redujo en 20.174 personas, lo que hace que el total de la población ascienda a 46.698.569.

En 2017 la población española aumentó en 126.437, un 0,3 %, segundo incremento anual consecutivo tras cuatro años de caída, según lo refleja el Avance de la Estadística del Padrón Continuo a 1 de enero de 2018 difundido hoy por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Desde 1998, primer año del que hay datos oficiales del Padrón Continuo (que aglutina a todos los padrones municipales), la población española aumentó ininterrumpidamente hasta 2012, cuando se invirtió la tendencia que en 2016 se consiguió revertir, tendencia que se ha mantenido en 2017. 

(Habrá ampliación)

