Público
Público

Máster de Cristina Cifuentes Gabilondo está dispuesto a ser candidato en una posible moción de censura contra Cifuentes

En su opinión, Cifuentes está en una "encrucijada" porque el máster es un caso que afecta "supuestamente" a su "credibilidad y honorabilidad como presidenta"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, conversa con el portavoz socialista, Ángel Gabilondo (d), en el Debate sobre el Estado de la Región. EFE/J.P. Gandul

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, conversa con el portavoz socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, en el Debate sobre el Estado de la Región. EFE/J.P. Gandul

El portavoz del PSOE-M en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, está dispuesto a ser candidato si la formación plantea una moción de censura contra la presidenta regional, Cristina Cifuentes, por las supuestas irregularidades cometidas en un máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Gabilondo ha dicho que no excluyen la posibilidad de presentar una moción de censura, pero ha subrayado que a quien le corresponde tomar la decisión es a la Ejecutiva del PSOE-M.

"Si finalmente hay un moción de censura, sí estoy dispuesto a ser un candidato, pero no digo que vaya a haber una moción de censura, es algo que debe estudiarse seriamente entre todas las posibilidades", ha señalado.

En su opinión, Cifuentes está en una "encrucijada" porque el máster es un caso que afecta "supuestamente" a su "credibilidad y honorabilidad como presidenta" y se suma a otros relacionados con temas de regeneración como el Canal de Isabel II o Arpegio.

Además, considera que las explicaciones que ha dado hasta ahora Cifuentes "no son explícitas, ni verosímiles ni convincentes" y le ha instado a aclarar este asunto "en sede parlamentaria".

Etiquetas