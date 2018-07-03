Público
Renovación de RTVE López Agudín apuesta por un Consejo de RTVE compuesto por periodistas "vigilantes" de la información

El colaborador de 'Público' y exdirector de 'Informe Semanal' (TVE) es uno de los nombres pactados por PSOE, Unidos Podemos y PNV para el órgano interino del ente. Propone que la publicidad vuelva a la televisión pública, cuya retirada provocó la dimisión de Luis Fernández en noviembre de 2009.

El candidato a miembro del Consejo de Administración de la Corporación de RTVE Fernando López Agudín antes de comparecer ante la Comisión de Nombramientos de la Cámara Alta. EFE/Santi Donaire

El periodista Fernando López Agudín, candidato del PSOE, Podemos y PNV al Consejo de Administración de RTVE, ha dicho este martes en el Senado que el problema de la Corporación "son los políticos" y ha pedido la vuelta de la publicidad, cuya retirada provocó la dimisión de Luis Fernández en noviembre de 2009. "Si no toda [la publicidad], una parte", ya que fue un "error" regalarla a las privadas.

En su comparecencia en la Comisión de Nombramientos de la Cámara Alta, López Agudín, actual columnista de Público, ha considerado especialmente "grave" que "un medio público sea privado" y ha considerado que RTVE "está privatizada siempre por el gobierno de turno".

"El problema está en los puestos de comisario político que los gobiernos de turno" han nombrado, ha incidido el periodista, quien ha manifestado sus dudas de que el franquismo haya desaparecido "en el sentido de manipulación política, de utilizar recursos públicos con fines privados".

López Agudín, que ha desarrollado su carrera profesional en diferentes medios, entre ellos TVE y RNE, ha denunciado que la "credibilidad" de la Corporación "está bajo mínimos" y ha criticado la externalización de programas y servicios, así como los contratos de ejecutivos ajenos a la casa.

Para que la pluralidad sea real, el candidato ha defendido un Consejo de Administración cuya función, en esta coyuntura, no sea fundamentalmente de gestión, sino de control y vigilancia sobre los órganos directivos que elaboran la información y que esté compuesto por el mayor número de periodistas posibles "dispuestos a romperse la cabeza".

"Si no lo consiguen -les ha dicho a los senadores- me temo que tendrá que abordar progresivamente su disolución o su venta", ha señalado el exdirector de Informe Semanal (TVE).

A su juicio, la pérdida de audiencia no es problema de los profesionales, sino "responsabilidad de ustedes, de la clase política, que cuando les toca el turno intentan condicionar".

