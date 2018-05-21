Munilla recuerda que los nazis fueron los primeros en legalizar la eutanasia

El obispo de San Sebastián, José Ignacio Munilla, ha recordado este domingo que "el primer Estado del mundo en legalizar la eutanasia fue la Alemania nazi, en septiembre de 1939", una práctica que luego "se convirtió en un recurso bélico" para "deshacerse de las personas consideradas como un lastre improductivo".
Munilla hace esta reflexión en un artículo de opinión remitido a los medios de comunicación, titulado Eutanasia o suicidio asistido, en el que muestra su sorpresa por la, a su juicio, "falta de debate social tras la reciente aprobación en el Congreso de los Diputados de la proposición de ley que pide una reforma del Código Penal para despenalizar la eutanasia y la ayuda al suicidio.
En su escrito, el obispo guipuzcoano sostiene que la eutanasia y el suicidio asistido "vulneran la ética médica además de socavar la relación de confianza entre el médico y el paciente". "Lo cierto es que la eutanasia introduce una dinámica de muerte, que resulta implacable. Revindicar el derecho a morir, cuando nuestra legislación ni tan siquiera ha sido capaz de reconocer el derecho a vivir del nasciturus, nos encamina hacia la eutanasia impuesta", asegura.
El prelado donostiarra cita el ejemplo de Holanda, en cuya legislación se introdujo la eutanasia, "en un primer momento como una oferta voluntaria", pero que ahora "ha provocado un notable desplazamiento de ancianos a otros países de Europa, por temor a que les sea aplicada contra su voluntad".
Tras afirmar que "no existe el derecho a quitarse la vida", Munilla explica que "el ser humano es un ser social" cuya forma de obrar "no está exenta de responsabilidad moral hacia el conjunto de la sociedad", al tiempo que insiste en la idea de que, "más allá de eufemismos, lo que verdaderamente se persigue es simplemente legalizar la práctica del suicidio asistido".
