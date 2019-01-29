Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Cabify y Uber Los conductores de VTC retiran sus coches de la Diagonal pese a la aprobación del decreto

El Ejecutivo catalán aprueba el decreto ley que obliga a los VTC a precontratar sus servicios con una antelación mínima de 15 minutos en Catalunya, intervalo que la norma prevé que puedan ampliar ayuntamientos y entes supramunicipales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios centenares de conductores de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) se han manifestado a pie este lunes en Barcelona, desde la Avenida Diagonal hasta la sede de la Conselleria de Territorio y Sostenibilidad, donde esperan ser recibidos por el co

Varios centenares de conductores de vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC) se manifiestan en la Diagonal. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

Los conductores de los vehículos VTC han decidido retirar sus coches de la avenida Diagonal de Barcelona, donde se encuentran estacionados ocupando cuatro carriles desde hace diez días en contra del decreto de regulación del sector del Govern, y decidirán más adelante cómo continuarán la protesta.

Tras llevar toda la mañana concentrados en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona, centenares de trabajadores de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor han tomado esta decisión, coincidiendo con la reunión del Ejecutivo catalán en la que se ha aprobado el decreto ley que obliga a los VTC a precontratar sus servicios con una antelación mínima de 15 minutos en Catalunya, intervalo que la norma prevé que puedan ampliar ayuntamientos y entes supramunicipales.

Los VTC analizan el texto del decreto y plantean nuevas movilizaciones

Así lo ha anunciado este martes la consejera de la Presidencia de la Generalitat y portavoz del Govern, Elsa Artadi, junto al conseller de Territorio, Damià Calvet, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell Executiu.

Frente al Palacio de la Generalitat, unos 700 conductores de VTC se han manifestado precisamente para rechazar la aprobación de esta norma al considerar que implicará el cierre de estas empresas y el despido de sus trabajadores.

Ya aprobado el decreto, los conductores y las empresas que gestionan las licencias de VTC, usuarios de las plataformas de Cabify y Uber, analizan el texto y decidirán nuevas movilizaciones, ha informado un portavoz del colectivo.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad