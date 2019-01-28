Más de un millar de taxistas se han concentrado este lunes por la tarde en la Puerta del Sol, frente a la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, para exigir una regulación de los vehículos de alquiler con conductor (VTC).
Al igual que hicieron esta mañana frente a la sede del PP en la calle Génova, los participantes en la protesta han pedido la dimisión del presidente regional, Ángel Garrido, y han coreado consignas como "Ni un paso atrás", "Somos taxistas, no terroristas", "En esta historia, hay puertas giratorias" o "Más regulación, menos corrupción". Además, han clamado contra la postura de la Comunidad de Madrid en la negociación con gritos de "PP y VTC, la misma mierda es" o "Manos arriba, esto es un atraco".
En la concentración han ondeado banderas de distintas regiones como Andalucía, Asturias, el País Vasco o la Comunitat Valenciana, desde las que se han desplazado taxistas para apoyar las movilizaciones de sus compañeros en Madrid.
Junto al kilómetro cero de las carreteras nacionales radiales, los taxistas también han tocado pitos y bocinas y han tirado petardos y bengalas.
Los taxistas defienden que no van a dar "ni un paso atrás"
Los furgones policiales de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP) rodean la sede del Gobierno madrileño, a la que también están tirando huevos. Han vuelto a hacer referencia a las banderas que ondean en las sedes, entre otras la española. "Esa bandera no os la merecéis", ha clamado algún concentrado, mientras insistían en uno de sus lemas:"Somos taxistas, no terroristas".
Los taxistas llegan a la madrileña Puerta del Sol con insultos a Garrido, defendiendo que son "taxistas y no terroristas" y con gritos de "PP y VTC, la misma mierda es" https://t.co/90IWnCIPa5 pic.twitter.com/8ehwI1Mwyd— Europa Press (@europapress) 28 de enero de 2019
