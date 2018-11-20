El magistrado Manuel Marchena, candidato pactado por el Gobierno y el PP para presidir el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), ha anunciado este martes que renuncia a presidir el órgano de gobierno de los jueces. Marchena defiende su independencia y se desliga del acuerdo político entre PSOE Y PP.
"Jamás he concebido el ejercicio de la función jurisdiccional como un instrumento al servicio de una u otra opción política para controlar el desenlace de un proceso penal", recalca el magistrado en un comunicado.
Marchena se desmarca del pacto político para la renovación del Consejo y defiende que su "independencia" ha caracterizado su carrera judicial. Asegura que sus desempeño como magistrado del Tribunal Supremo es "la mejor muestra" de que "jamás" ha aplicado el derecho siguiendo opciones políticas.
"Mi trayectoria como magistrado ha estado siempre presidida por la independencia como presupuesto de legitimidad de cualquier decisión jurisdiccional", ha resumido.
(Habrá ampliación).
