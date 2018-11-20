Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

EL Gobierno de los jueces El juez Marchena renuncia a presidir el Poder Judicial

Con la decisión que ha publicado en un comunicado este martes, el juez reivindica su independencia y se desliga del acuerdo político entre PSOE Y PP.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manuel Marchena - EFE

Manuel Marchena - EFE

El magistrado Manuel Marchena, candidato pactado por el Gobierno y el PP para presidir el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), ha anunciado este martes que renuncia a presidir el órgano de gobierno de los jueces. Marchena defiende su independencia y se desliga del acuerdo político entre PSOE Y PP.

"Jamás he concebido el ejercicio de la función jurisdiccional como un instrumento al servicio de una u otra opción política para controlar el desenlace de un proceso penal", recalca el magistrado en un comunicado.

Marchena se desmarca del pacto político para la renovación del Consejo y defiende que su "independencia" ha caracterizado su carrera judicial. Asegura que sus desempeño como magistrado del Tribunal Supremo es "la mejor muestra" de que "jamás" ha aplicado el derecho siguiendo opciones políticas.

"Mi trayectoria como magistrado ha estado siempre presidida por la independencia como presupuesto de legitimidad de cualquier decisión jurisdiccional", ha resumido.

(Habrá ampliación).

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad