El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 47 de Madrid ha citado a declarar este lunes como investigado al humorista Dani Mateo por sonarse la nariz con la bandera de España en una escena del programa El Intermedio de La Sexta.

Según fuentes jurídicas, el juez acordó la citación tras admitir la denuncia que la organización Alternativa Sindical de Policía presentó ante el Juzgado de Guardia de Madrid por un delito de ofensas o ultraje a símbolos de España o sus Comunidades efectuado con publicidad y un delito de odio.

Mateo interpretó un sketch en el que, mientras leía el prospecto de un medicamento antigripal, estornudaba y se sonaba la nariz con la bandera de España.

"Perdón, perdón ¿qué he hecho? Yo no quería ofender a nadie. (...) No quería ofender ni a los españoles, ni al Rey ni mucho menos a los chinos que venden estos trapos. No, trapo, no, trapo tampoco", decía en el vídeo.

Su emisión suscitó tantas críticas y polémica que La Sexta decidió retirar el sketch de la web al día siguiente, tras detectar que había gente que se había podido sentir molesta y ofendida.