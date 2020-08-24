Estás leyendo: Murcia limita las reuniones con familiares y amigos a seis personas

Público
Público
coronavirus

Murcia limita las reuniones con familiares y amigos a seis personas

Debido al creciente número de casos de coronavirus, el Gobierno de Murcia ha decidido tomar nuevas medidas para evitar que siga creciendo el número de positivos.

Varias personas en una terraza al lado de la playa, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Foto de archivo. REUTERS

madrid

público

El Gobierno de la Región de Murcia ha anunciado su decisión de restringir las reuniones a un máximo de seis personas que no sean convivientes, tanto en espacios públicos como privados, debido al aumento de casos de coronavirus, que ha superado los 200 positivos en solo 24 horas..

Así lo ha asegurado el consejero de Salud, Manuel Villegas, que ha informado de que esta medida entrará en vigor el próximo miércoles. Villegas ha explicado que Murcia se encuentra en una "situación preocupante" y que, por ese motivo, han tenido que tomar dicha medida.

Límites de aforo en bodas y otros eventos

Además de limitar las reuniones sociales, también se restringirá el número de asistentes a celebraciones tales cómo bodas, bautizos y comuniones a un máximo de 30 personas.

En cuanto a velatorios y actos fúnebres, sólo podrán asistir un máximo de 15 personas en espacios cerrados y 25 si se trata de espacios al aire libre.

También se reduce el aforo en la hostelería en aquellos municipios en los que más ha aumentado la incidencia como son Murcia, Alhama, Abarán y Fuente Álamo, donde solo podrán ser ocupado el 40% del espacio, como ya se había limitado en Lorca.

Otra de las medidas adoptadas por el ejecutivo es la de implantar puntos para recogida de muestras para su posterior análisis PCR en el Barrio Peral de Cartagena, Fuente Álamo y en Murcia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público