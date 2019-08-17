Público
Noticias de hoy Los 27 menores del Open Arms bajan del barco pese a la oposición de Salvini y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 18 de agosto

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este domingo 18 de agosto de 2019.

Desembarco de los menores del Open Arms en lampedusa. EFE/EPA/Concetta Rizzo

Salvini permite contra su voluntad que desembarquen 27 menores del Open Arms

La Fiscalía italiana ha ordenado una inspección médica en el buque humanitario para constatar las condiciones higiénico-sanitarias en que se encuentran los 134 migrantes a bordo después de más de dos semanas hacinados en cubierta.

La presión de los fondos buitre dispara el gasto de las familias en alquileres

La factura del arriendo de viviendas principales supera por vez primera los 17.000 millones de euros anuales, sin incluir otros 2.000 por los garajes y otras residencias no vacacionales, con un aumento del negocio del 22% solo en los últimos cuatro años.

El antiespañolismo coge impulso en EEUU

Con el país sumido en profundas divisiones étnicas, históricas e ideológicas, se agudizan las voces que exigen la erradicación del legado español en el país estadounidense.

La ex esposa del hombre buscado por el asesinato de la cirujana en Madrid le denunció el mismo día del crimen

Las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado siguen buscando al presunto asesino. El presunto asesino llamó a un amigo para decirle que había matado a su compañera y para pedirle ayuda para deshacerse del cadáver.

Víctimas divididas en la conmemoración de los atentados del 17A

A primera fila, víctimas y familiares, tristemente protagonistas del acto; detrás, las entidades y los políticos. En total, unos 200 asistentes han recordado los hechos de hace dos años.

