Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Noticias de Hoy La lista de espera de la corrupción: más de doscientos casos aislados pendientes de juicio y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado este lunes, 22 de abril

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes 22 de abril de 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un centenar de políticos y funcionarios cumplen penas de cárcel por delitos de corrupción en España/ Aragón Hoy

Un centenar de políticos y funcionarios cumplen penas de cárcel por delitos de corrupción en España/ Aragón Hoy

La lista de espera de la corrupción: más de cien casos aislados pendientes de juicio

El incesante goteo de asuntos de malversación, cohecho, prevaricación y tráfico de influencias con políticos y funcionarios bajo sospecha refuerza la sensación de metástasis sistémica en las instituciones

Un niño pijo

"Abascal es como una escultura helenística que, tras ser desenterrada, sigue luchando contra sus fantasmas, un caudillo marmóreo que pretende reverdecer viejos laureles que ya no se sostienen en ninguna corona pero dan sabor a la salsa"

Un pueblo de Sevilla quema un muñeco de Puigdemont en una fiesta tradicional

El portavoz de JxCat en el Parlament de Catalunya, Albert Batet, ha anunciado este domingo que su formación presentará una denuncia ante la Fiscalía por la quema

El PSOE ganaría al PP en València tras 24 años y podría reeditar el gobierno de las izquierdas

Ximo Puig ha acertado al adelantar las elecciones autonómicas valencianas para hacerlas coincidir con el 'efecto Sánchez' en las generales, ya que los socialistas lograrían vencer a los 'populares' en esa comunidad por primera vez desde 1991 y podrían revalidar el pacto del Botànic con Compromís y Unidas Podemos, pese a la notable caída de estas dos formaciones y la potente irrupción de Vox en las Corts, según el análisis de las encuestas disponibles elaborado por Key Data para 'Público'.

Vox pide a la Junta Electoral que retire el vídeo de campaña de PACMA por "incitar al odio"

Desde la formación animalista consideran que el partido de Abascal quiere "censurar" su spot y anuncian que presentarán alegaciones ante la JEC.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad