Elecciones 28A Vox pide a la Junta Electoral que retire el vídeo de campaña de PACMA por "incitar al odio"

Desde la formación animalista consideran que el partido de Abascal quiere "censurar" su spot y anuncian que presentarán alegaciones ante la JEC.

Imagen del vídeo de PACMA para las elecciones

Vox ha solicitado a la Junta Electoral Central que retire el vídeo de campaña publicado hace una semana por el Partido Animalista-PACMA, en el que aparecen imágenes del presidente del partido, Santiago Abascal –entre otros– junto a otras secuencias de maltrato animal y tauromaquia.

Para la formación ultraderechista, el spot de PACMA "incita al odio" contra Vox y contra su presidente, tal y como se recoge en el escrito que ha presentado a la Junta Electoral. 

"Bajo el amparo de la libertad de expresión el Partido PACMA está lanzando con el referido vídeo un discurso de odio y violencia contra VOX que puede generar alteraciones del orden público en las legítimas manifestaciones y concentraciones de militantes de Vox", dice la formación liderada por Abascal.

Vox Pacma by Público.es on Scribd

En el vídeo, que se ha difundido en todo tipo de redes sociales, se afirma a través de una sucesión de imágenes que la tauromaquía, la caza, así como los comportamientos xenófobos y machistas, son una "involución". Con ese mensaje, la formación animalista se presenta como alternativa.

En cualquier caso, desde la formación liderada por Silvia Barquero aseguran que se mantendrán "firmes" en su oposición a Vox. Tanto, que el próximo lunes presentarán ante la JEC  las alegaciones contra la "petición de censura".

