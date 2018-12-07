Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Huelga de hambre Torra hará un ayuno de 48 horas para ser "un altavoz" de la huelga de hambre de los presos del 'procés'

El presidente de la Generalitat ha explicado que el gesto será una prueba de "admiración y respeto al coraje" de los cuatro de los dirigentes políticos encarcelados que iniciaron la protesta.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Torra se une durante 48 horas a la huelga de hambre iniciada por los presos del procés - EFE/Toni Albir

Torra se une durante 48 horas a la huelga de hambre iniciada por los presos del 'procés' - EFE/Toni Albir

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado este viernes que hará en los próximos días un ayuno de 48 horas para ser "un altavoz" de la huelga de hambre iniciada por cuatro de los dirigentes políticos encarcelados.

En declaraciones a los periodistas durante su visita a Ljubljana (Eslovenia), ha expresado que el gesto quiere ser una prueba de "admiración y respeto al coraje" de los que han iniciado la acción de protesta.

Ha explicado que en su viaje ha abordado la huelga de hambre con dirigentes políticos europeos y que lo ha explicado en la conferencia que pronunció el jueves: "Nadie en Europa entiende nada".

Ha asegurado que las justicias en Alemania, Bélgica y Suiza han fallado de forman "contraria" a la justicia española, en cuanto a los delitos que se atribuyen a los dirigentes encausados por el proceso soberanista.

"Todos ven hasta qué punto llega el descrédito de la justicia española. La credibilidad de los tribunales españoles es nula", ha criticado, y ha insistido en que quiere hacer de altavoz de esta situación en Europa.

Declaración del Gobierno catalán

También ha anunciado que tienen previsto enviar una declaración del Govern con su posicionamiento sobre la huelga de hambre a todos los "primeros ministros de los estados europeos y a las asociaciones de Derechos Humanos de Europa y EUUU".

"Hay que hacer llegar a todo el mundo este clamor", ha explicado Torra, que se sumará a las acciones de ayuno impulsadas por la plataforma Stop Hostatges (Stop Rehenes) que pide a la población encadenar a ayunos en tres puntos de la provincia de Barcelona: Barcelona capital, Montserrat y Cornellà de Llobregat.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad