Francia devolverá a Benin 26 obras de arte de los fondos del parisiense Museo de Quai Branly expoliadas durante la colonización en 1892 y reclamadas por las autoridades del país africano, anunció el presidente galo, Emmanuel Macron.
Se trata de una primera operación de restitución de arte africano decidida por Macron tras recibir un informe sobre las condiciones de devolución de obras a las antiguas colonias.
Las obras devueltas a Benin, que el general Dodds robó en el palacio de Béhanzin tras los sangrientos combates de 1892, serán expuestas en el país africano dentro de un proyecto ambicioso de museos que llevan a cabo las autoridades locales.
Además de la obras, Macron señaló que entregará a Benin la experiencia de los conservadores que las han cuidado hasta ahora.
El presidente francés propuso, además, celebrar en el primer trimestre en París al conjunto de sus socios africanos y europeos para elaborar una nueva relación artística y ordenar la política de intercambio de obras de arte.
Macron recibió hoy las conclusiones del informe encargado al profesor de la Universidad senegalesa Gaston-Berger de Saint-Loius, Felwinie Sarr, y a la de la de Berlín Bénédicte Savoy.
El estudio fue encargado por el presidente para llevar a cabo su proyecto de crear en cinco años las condiciones para que se pueda restituir de forma permanente o temporal todo el patrimonio africano que tienen los museos franceses.
El presidente encargó a los ministros de Cultura y Exteriores proseguir en este objetivo con el objetivo de que "la juventud africana tenga acceso en África, y no exclusivamente en Europa, a su propio patrimonio y al patrimonio común de la humanidad".
En este sentido, pidió que se estudien diferentes opciones de restitución, exposición, intercambio, préstamo, depósito y cooperación de las obras. En ese sentido, pidió a los museos que efectúen catálogos de las obras africanas que conservan.
