Fallece a los 54 años el músico vasco Iñigo Muguruza

Junto a su hermano Fermin, formó Kortatu, grupo seminal que marcaría época. Ya entrados los 90, se incorporó a Delirium Tremens, para poco después fundar junto a Kaki Arkarazo la banda Negu Gorriak.

Concierto de Kortatu en el Gaztetxe de Egia, en el año 1987. Fermin a la izquierda e Iñigo a la derecha.

La historia del músico Iñigo Muguruza corre paralela a la historia del rock radical vasco. Su fallecimiento este jueves a los 54 años tras sufrir una larga enfermedad, deja una estela de bandas clave en la escena vasca como Kortatu, Delirium Tremens, Negu Gorriak, Joxe Ripiau o Lurra.

Nacido en Irún en 1964, se inició en la música con apenas 14 años en la banda Desband, que más tarde pasaría a llamarse Beti Mugan. A continuación, y junto a su hermano Fermin, formó Kortatu, grupo seminal que marcaría época. Ya entrados los 90, Iñigo se incorporó a Delirium Tremens, para poco después fundar junto a su hermano y Kaki Arkarazo la banda Negu Gorriak. 

Su espíritu inquieto le llevó a crear Joxe Ripiau una vez entendieron finiquitada la etapa con los Negu. Pero más allá de su actividad como músico, lo cierto es que Iñigo cultivó otras facetas; dirigió un cortometraje, publicó un libro de cuentos infantiles y colaboró en la presentación de la obra de teatro Ezekiel.

Fue en 2018, cuando en una entrevista en GARA, el irundarra confesaba que desde hacía cuatro años padecía de esclerosis múltiple, enfermedad que finalmente ha acabado con su vida. 

