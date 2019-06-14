El cineasta español Pedro Almodóvar recibirá el León de Oro a toda su carrera en la 76ª edición del Festival de Cine de Venecia, anunciaron hoy los organizadores del certamen, que se celebrará entre el 28 de agosto y el 7 de septiembre.
La decisión ha sido tomada por el Consejo de Administración de la Bienal de Venecia, en la que se enmarca la Mostra de Cine, al considerar al director manchego como "el más grande e influyente" cineasta español desde Luis Buñuel.
El director de Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios (1988) o de Todo sobre mi madre (1999) ha aceptado el reconocimiento y se ha mostrado "muy emocionado y honrado" por este "regalo".
Almodóvar aseguró tener "bellísimos recuerdos" de la Mostra, uno de los festivales de cine más importantes del mundo y donde precisamente tuvo lugar su debut internacional con el estreno de "Entre tinieblas" (1983).
"Los temas de la transgresión, del deseo y de la identidad son el terreno de sus trabajos"
"Era la primera vez que una de mis películas viajaba fuera de España, mi bautismo internacional y fue una experiencia maravillosa (...) El León se convertirá en mi mascota, junto a los dos gatos con los que vivo. Gracias desde lo más profundo de mi corazón", dijo.
El director de la Mostra, Alberto Barbera, opinó que Almodóvar "no es solo el más grande e influyente director español desde Buñuel sino el autor que fue capaz de ofrecer un retrato más articulado, controvertido y provocador de la España post-franquista".
"Los temas de la transgresión, del deseo y de la identidad son el terreno de sus trabajos, impregnados de un humor corrosivo y dotados de un esplendor visual que confiere inéditos destellos a la estética 'camp' y 'pop-art' a la que alude explícitamente", destacó.
Barbera subrayó la capacidad del cineasta español de hablar del mal de amor, del abandono y de la incoherencia del deseo en sus filmes, lo que le sitúa entre el melodrama y la parodia, pero sobre todo de retratar personajes femeninos "increíblemente originales".
Venecia también otorgará su León de Oro honorífico a la actriz británica Julie Andrews, intérprete de inolvidables papeles como Mary Poppins (1964) o en "The Sound of Music" (1965).
