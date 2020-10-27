BarcelonaActualizado:
El presidente del FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, y toda su junta directiva han presentado este martes su dimisión en bloque, por lo que el club queda en manos de una junta gestora que convocará elecciones antes de tres meses.
La crisis generada por la convocatoria de la moción de censura, la tercera de la historia de la entidad, y las diferencias de interpretación con la Generalitat de Catalunya sobre los plazos de la misma en plena pandemia han sido el detonante de la situación.
"Han decidido no darnos a nosotros lo mismo que ellos han pedido y conseguido del Gobierno (el estado de alarma). Se lavan las manos ante una decisión incómoda. Estas decisiones, a parte de contradictorias, nos parecen irresponsables", cargó Bartomeu en su comparecencia, en la que anunció su dimisión, contra el Govern.
Al final, no habrá votación ni los 1 y 2 de noviembre, fecha estimada inicialmente, ni los 15 y 16 del mismo mes, fecha que quería Bartomeu para poder organizar la logística y dar voz, con seguridad sanitaria, a todos los socios. Ni sede única ni múltiples sedes.
Bartomeu, directivo con Joan Laporta (2003-2005) y vicepresidente deportivo con Sandro Rosell (2010-2014), accedió al cargo en enero de 2014 como presidente interino tras la marcha de Sandro Rosell. En julio de 2015 fue elegido como presidente para un mandato que vencía a finales de junio.
