La banca ya solo subsiste con las comisiones: gana 15.000 millones tras cobrar 22.000 a sus clientes

Los resultados de las seis entidades financieras del Íbex35 confirman el gripado del negocio tradicional de la banca, con retrocesos en el margen de intereses en la mayoría de los casos, mientras el cobro por servicios a los clientes ya casi supera en un 50% las ganancias netas.

Logos de los seis grandes bancos del Ibex 35: Banco Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Bankia, Banco Sabadell, y Bankinter. REUTERS/EFE

La gran banca española ya solo subsiste con las comisiones: las seis entidades financieras que cotizan en el Íbex35, Bankia, Bankinter, Banco Sabadell, Banco Santander, BBVA y CaixaBank cerraron el ejercicio de 2019 con unos beneficios netos de 14.995 millones de euros, aunque lo hicieron tras haber ganado 22.292 con las comisiones que cobran a sus clientes y usuarios por servicios y productos.

Según los datos del cierre del ejercicio que las propias entidades han remitido a la CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) en los últimos días, el saldo neto de ganancias (ingresos menos gastos) por el dinero cobrado en comisiones a los clientes supera en un 49,06% el anotado como beneficios limpios tras un incremento de 571 en relación con el año anterior.

Solamente en el caso de Bankínter, que está dirigiendo una parte importante de su negocio hacia la banca privada, el beneficio neto obtenido en 2019 (551 millones de euros) es inferior a la partida de comisiones (479).

Si se descuenta el potente negocio de Santander y BBVA en el extranjero, las ganancias de la gran banca en España se sitúan en 6.581 millones de euros, con un saldo neto de comisiones de 9.712 que supera en un 47% a esos beneficios.

