El Banco de Inglaterra mantiene los tipos en 0,75% por los temores sobre el brexit

El banco, que tampoco varía su programa de estímulo económico, advierte de "la intensificación de la incertidumbre" relacionada con el divorcio británico de la UE

Varios peatones pasan delante del edificio del Banco de Inglaterra (BoE, segun sus siglas en inglés), en la City de Londres. REUTERS/Toby Melville

El Banco de Inglaterra dejó este jueves sin cambios, en el 0,75%, los tipos de interés en el Reino Unido y su programa de estímulo, y alertó de una ralentización de la economía mayor de lo previsto por el brexit.

Tras su reunión periódica, el comité de política monetaria optó por mantener invariable el precio del dinero ante la perspectiva de un choque económico dependiendo de "cómo" -con acuerdo o sin él- el país salga de la Unión Europea (UE) el próximo 29 de marzo.

La entidad no varió tampoco su programa de estímulo económico, con el que desde 2009 ha destinado 445.000 millones de libras (492.000 millones de euros) a la compra de bonos de deuda privada y, sobre todo, soberana.

El banco advirtió de que "la intensificación de la incertidumbre relacionada con el brexit", por la mayor posibilidad de una salida no negociada dentro de tres meses, "pesa" sobre la previsión de crecimiento económico.

La institución estima ahora que el producto interior bruto (PIB) aumentará solo un 0,2% en el último trimestre de este año, frente a su pronóstico previo de un 0,3% y el 0,6% registrado en el periodo anterior, y augura que el crecimiento seguirá bajo en 2019.

También prevé que la inflación, actualmente en el 2,3%, baje por debajo del 2% en enero, aunque después se recuperaría, y avisó de que, en caso de un brexit duro, podrían bajarse o subirse los tipos, en función de los sectores afectados.

En un informe al Parlamento el pasado noviembre, el Banco de Inglaterra pronosticó que, en el peor escenario del brexit (una salida abrupta sin acuerdo ni periodo de transición), el PIB podría caer un 8% sobre los niveles actuales y la libra bajaría un 25%, sumiendo al Reino Unido en una recesión.

Si, por contra, todo se mantiene en orden, la entidad prevé un crecimiento del 1,3% en 2018 y un 1,7% en 2019, mientras que el Gobierno británico espera una expansión de 1,3% este año y de un 1,6% el próximo. 

