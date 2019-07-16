El BCE analizará las consecuencias que pueda tener la imputación del BBVA en el caso Villarejo

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pedirá que se impute al BBVA como persona jurídica, después de que el excomisario Villarejo reconociera que el banco le contrató para protegerse de una OPA de Sacyr. En el caso de que el juez Manuel García Castellón admita la imputación, el Banco Central Europeo analizará las consecuencias financieras que pueda tener la decisión judicial, tal y como informa este martes El País.
Villarejo aseguró el pasado 10 de julio que la entidad le pagó por unos servicios –que no han trascendido–, lo cual puede ser suficiente para que la Justicia tome medidas contra el BBVA por haber contratado de manera irregular a un funcionario público, por entonces en activo.
Según explica el diario del Grupo PRISA, el pago por los servicios fue realizado por el BBVA como entidad jurídica, independientemente de que fuera el ex jefe de seguridad del banco el que firmase las facturas. De hecho, la entidad ha admitido que pagó más de 10 millones de euros al expolicía durante más de diez años, entre 2004 y 2018.
De esta forma, el movimiento de Anticorrupción podría traer consigo la imputación de otros directivos del banco como Francisco González, expresidente del BBVA entre los años 2000 y 2018.
El BCE supervisará el caso ya que, según informa El País, una imputación podría afectar a la estabilidad financiera, en tanto que el BBVA es el segundo mayor banco español. Para el organismo europeo, lo importante tiene que ver con la hipotética pérdida de negocio que pueda generar este conflicto judicial.
Asimismo, el BCE analizará a fondo la honorabilidad de los ejecutivos que resulten salpicados por el caso Villarejo. Tanto es así, que el organismo europeo habría pedido la salida de los directivos afectados para tratar de limpiar la reputación de los bancos del continente.
